Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi made a Hollywood start to his career in America, scoring a last-second winner in his debut game for Inter Miami on Friday (Jul 21).

Deep in the fourth minute of stoppage time, with the Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul standing at 1-1, Messi won a free-kick just outside the box, in perfect range for his famous left foot.

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner took a glance at the position of Cruz Azul goalkeeper Andres Gudino, then put his head down before curling his shot high to the keeper's right and into the top corner.

The capacity 20,000 crowd at Miami's DRV PNK Stadium went wild, with some fans running onto the field before being apprehended by security. Smoke bombs in Miami's trademark pink went off in the area behind the goal, occupied by the team's most passionate supporters.

Miami and Major League Soccer hope that the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner and all-time great, will transform the sport and push it into the American mainstream.

If Messi's debut was any guide, the former Barcelona star still has plenty to offer.