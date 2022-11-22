Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Messi leads Argentina vs Saudi Arabia in final World Cup quest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Messi leads Argentina vs Saudi Arabia in final World Cup quest

Messi leads Argentina vs Saudi Arabia in final World Cup quest

Lionel Messi is playing in what is likely his last World Cup. (File photo: AFP/Gabriel Bouys)

22 Nov 2022 05:10PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 05:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUSAIL, Qatar: Argentina's 35-year-old captain and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi shrugged off some fatigue niggles to lead the line on Tuesday (Nov 22) in the Group C opener against Saudi Arabia where he begins his last quest for an elusive World Cup trophy.

With Paulo Dybala still not recovered from injury, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria were up front with Messi in a star-studded team who are one of the favourites to win in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard kept captain and midfielder Salman Al-Faraj in the team despite a recent shoulder injury. He has been a cornerstone of Al Hilal's dominance of Asian club football in recent years.

Their team is entirely home-based, with the local league's financial clout ensuring few leading players aspire to play overseas.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

World Cup 2022 Lionel Messi Argentina Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.