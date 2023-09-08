Logo
Sport

Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier
Sport

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Ecuador - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - September 7, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Ecuador's William Pacho REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Ecuador - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - September 7, 2023 Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul in action with Ecuador's Moises Caicedo REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Ecuador - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - September 7, 2023 Ecuador's Felix Torres in action REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Ecuador - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - September 7, 2023 Argentina's Emiliano Martinez applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
08 Sep 2023 10:23AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2023 10:56AM)
(Corrects date to Sept 7)

BUENOS AIRES :Lionel Messi's second-half goal gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Thursday to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off on the right foot.

World champions Argentina were dominant in possession but frustrated in attack as they struggled to make the breakthrough.

Captain Messi, however, continued the fine form he is showing with club side Inter Miami by scoring from a free kick in the 77th minute.

In other qualifiers, Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru while Colombia claimed a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.

The first round of CONMEBOL qualifiers continues on Friday when Uruguay host Chile before Brazil take on Bolivia.

Source: Reuters

