Messi misses PSG training, Mbappe out of Lille clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v RB Leipzig - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 19, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

28 Oct 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 08:02PM)
PARIS :Lionel Messi missed Paris St Germain's training session on Thursday and Kylian Mbappe was ruled out of their Ligue 1 home game against champions Lille on Friday.

France striker Mbappe also missed the session and the club said he was suffering from an ORL (ear, nose or throat) infection.

"He will resume training early next week," PSG said in their medical update, which did not mention Messi.

Argentine forward Messi has had a mixed start to life at PSG since he joined as a free agent from Barcelona during the close season, scoring three goals in the Champions League but failing to find the back of the net in four Ligue 1 appearances.

PSG lead the standings with 28 points from 11 games.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

