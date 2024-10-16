Messi never ceases to amaze, Argentina boss Scaloni says

Lionel Scaloni has been witness to many of Lionel Messi's magical moments over the course of his career but the Argentina manager said on Tuesday that even at the age of 37 his captain continues to amaze him.

Messi, who was making just his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July, scored his 10th international hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

The record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner said after the game he would keep playing as long as he can perform the way he wants and Scaloni hoped he would be on the pitch for years to come.

"It never ceases to amaze," Scaloni told reporters. "At one point I sit down with (assistant coach) Pablo Aimar and tell him that this is wonderful.

"To be able to be on the bench and see the things he does? The team is with him and what I ask him to do is to play as long as he can."

Despite missing a few players through injury and suspension, Scaloni said he could not be more proud of his squad.

Goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez was suspended for two matches by FIFA for offensive behaviour in September and missed qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia.

"The big players know that if they give the chance to play to a kid who comes from behind they could lose their place," Scaloni said. "That breath of fresh air generates a lot for us. The boys are behaving in an exemplary manner."