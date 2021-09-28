Messi in PSG lineup for Manchester City Champions League clash

Logo
Messi in PSG squad for Manchester City Champions League clash
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Manchester City's Jack Grealish with teammates during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Neymar during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
28 Sep 2021 05:34PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 02:44AM)
PARIS :Lionel Messi was named in Paris St Germain's starting lineup for their Champions League Group A clash against Manchester City on Tuesday after missing the team's last two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee.

The Argentine forward features alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a 4-3-3 formation that also includes Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is back after four games out with a knee injury.

PSG are second in the group after their initial 1-1 draw at Club Brugge.

City are first after hammering RB Leipzig 6-3.

(Reporting by Julien PretotEditing by Christian Radnedge and Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

