Messi in PSG squad for Manchester City Champions League clash
Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain Training - Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France - September 27, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

28 Sep 2021 05:34PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 05:30PM)
PARIS : Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain's squad for their Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday after missing the team's last two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee.

The Argentine forward will feature in a squad that also includes Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is back after four games out with a knee injury.

PSG are second in the group after their initial 1-1 draw at Club Brugge.

City are first after hammering RB Leipzig 6-3.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

