Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during a warm-up before facing Ligue 1 side Nantes. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)
Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during his team's recent clash with Watford. (Photo: Reuters/David Klein)
Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah seen here during a recent match against West Ham. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra)
Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award
Paris St Germain's Neymar (left) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after scoring their second goal against Bordeaux. (Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe)
Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award
The nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Player, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi as Ruud Gullit and Reshmin Chowdhury look on. (Photo: Pool via Reuters/Valeriano Di Domenico)
23 Nov 2021 11:39AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are among the 11 players shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, the world governing body said on Monday (Nov 22).

The trio are joined by last year's winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar complete the list.

Women's Super League players dominate the women's award with Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, City duo Lucy Bronze and Ellen White and Chelsea quartet Sam Kerr, Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder and Ji So-yun all in contention.

Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League final, is joined on The Best FIFA Women's Coach shortlist by England manager Sarina Wiegman and Canada coach Beverly Priestman.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte are nominated for the men's award, along with Germany's Hansi Flick and Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who led them to the Euro 2020 title.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel are among the nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award.

The winners will be announced on Jan 17.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us