Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest

Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Paris St Germain - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - December 22, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

14 Jan 2022 09:24PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 09:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Lionel Messi will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 home game against Stade Brestois on Saturday as he continues his recovery following a COVID-19 infection, the club said on Friday.

"He continues to work with the medical and performance staff and will return to the squad in a progressive manner next week," PSG said in a statement.

The Argentine forward, who joined as a free agent from Barcelona during the close season, was one of several players to return positive results during the Ligue 1 break.

PSG added that Neymar, who sustained an ankle injury last November, will also miss Saturday's game as he continues his individual work to get back to full fitness, the club said.

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 47 points from 20 games, 11 ahead of Nice who host Nantes later on Friday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us