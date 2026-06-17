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Messi says his tears after first goal were caused by personal 'difficult days'
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Messi says his tears after first goal were caused by personal 'difficult days'

Messi says his tears after first goal were caused by personal 'difficult days'

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Algeria - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal to complete a hat-trick IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff

17 Jun 2026 08:55PM
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June 17 : An emotional Lionel Messi was wiping his tears with his shirt after scoring Argentina's first goal against Algeria in the World Cup, a strike that marked the beginning of a memorable performance where he netted thrice to secure a 3-0 win.

But while his first World Cup hat-trick had many Argentine fans in tears of joy, Messi said he was crying for a personal reason unrelated to the sport.

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days," said Messi, who is playing in a record sixth World Cup, after Tuesday's match.

"But I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my team-mates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."

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Messi, who turns 39 next week, has equalled Miroslav Klose's record of scoring 16 goals at the World Cup.

Argentina will continue their title defence with a Group J game against Austria on Monday.

Source: Reuters
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