Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela

BUENOS AIRES : Argentina scored twice in three minutes late in the second half, including a curiously mis-hit effort from Lionel Messi, to help cement a 3-0 win over Venezuela in Friday's World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires.

Argentina had already qualified for Qatar before Friday’s game and were on top throughout against the last-placed side in the South American qualifying group and the only one of the 10 South American sides never to reach the World Cup finals.

They got the breakthrough their pressure deserved 10 minutes before half-time when Nicolas Gonzalez knocked home Rodrigo De Paul’s inviting low cross from six meters out.

Substitute Angel Di Maria scored a lovely second in 79 minutes when he ran on to a through pass from De Paul and then chipped the ball over three Venezuelan defenders from outside the box.

Messi himself got the third three minutes later when he chested down a Di Maria pass before sclaffing the ball past a helpless keeper, Wuilker Farinez.

The result was Venezuela’s 10th defeat in their last 12 games and extended Argentina’s unbeaten run to 30 matches dating back to July 2019.

The home side, who were without four players suspended for breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules ahead of September’s suspended game against Brazil, has never lost to Venezuela in eight home qualifiers.

The two-times world champion and current Copa America winners will be joined in Qatar by Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay, while Peru, Colombia and Chile are battling for fifth place and a playoff spot against a team from the Asian confederation.

The final round of games takes place next Tuesday.

(Writing by Andrew Downie in Edinburgh; Editing by Sam Holmes)