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Messi scores emotional first goal since father's death
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Messi scores emotional first goal since father's death

Messi scores emotional first goal since father's death
Aug 19, 2026; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Messi scores emotional first goal since father's death
Aug 19, 2026; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Messi scores emotional first goal since father's death
Aug 19, 2026; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball against the Philadelphia Union in the second half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Messi scores emotional first goal since father's death
Aug 19, 2026; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Messi scores emotional first goal since father's death
Aug 19, 2026; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball against Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan (6) in the second half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
20 Aug 2026 09:02AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2026 10:52AM)
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Aug 19 : Lionel Messi scored his first goal since the death of his father earlier this month in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Messi's father and longtime representative Jorge died aged 68 on August 8 in Rosario, Argentina.

In the 26th minute at Subaru Park, Messi shook off his marker and sent a left-footed shot into the net to give Miami a 2-1 first-half lead before being embraced by his teammates.

The 39-year-old also assisted on his team's first goal on a hot and humid night in Pennsylvania.

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Messi paid an emotional tribute to his father last week, saying he did not know how to continue without him.

The draw ended a three-game losing streak for defending MLS Cup champions Miami. The goal was Messi's 13th of the season, putting him one behind Dallas striker Petar Musa in the race for the MLS Golden Boot, which he won last season. 

Messi also captained Argentina to this year's World Cup final, where they lost to Spain.

Source: Reuters
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