Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi lies on the pitch to defend a free-kick REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe with teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Paris St Germain players defend a free-kick REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande talks with Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi as he lies on the pitch to defend a free-kick REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
29 Sep 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 05:01AM)
PARIS : Lionel Messi gave Paris St Germain fans what they came for as he helped them beat visitors Manchester City 2-0 in their Champions League clash with his first goal for his new club on Tuesday.

The Argentine forward, who joined PSG on a two-year contract after leaving Barcelona, found the top corner in the second half to add to Idrissa Gueye's early first-half opener and put the capital club top of Group A on four points.

Messi had been quiet on his fourth appearance for PSG until he netted on the counter as his link up play with their France striker Kylian Mbappe bore fruit.

Aftetr two games, City are third on three points, one point behind PSG and Club Brugge, who beat RB Leipzig 2-1 away.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

