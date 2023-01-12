Logo
Sport

Messi scores on return as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead
Sport

Messi scores on return as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead

Messi scores on return as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - January 11, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Messi scores on return as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - January 11, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
12 Jan 2023 06:01AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 06:18AM)
Lionel Messi celebrated his return to competition after the World Cup by scoring a second-half goal as Paris St Germain extended their Ligue 1 lead to six points with a 2-0 home win against Angers on Wednesday.

Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina, received a warm welcome from the Parc des Princes crowd and netted from close range in the 72nd minute to add to Hugo Ekitike's first-half opener, putting PSG on 47 points from 18 games.

RC Lens stayed second but dropped two points in a 2-2 draw at strugglers Racing Strasbourg with all the goals being scored before the break.

Third-placed Olympique de Marseille are now two points adrift of Lens on 39 points after a 2-0 win over Troyes.

Source: Reuters

