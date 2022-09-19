Logo
Messi sends PSG two points clear with Lyon win
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 18, 2022 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Messi sends PSG two points clear with Lyon win
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 18, 2022 Paris St Germain's Sergio Ramos in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Karl Toko Ekambi REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Messi sends PSG two points clear with Lyon win
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 18, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Johann Lepenant in action with Paris St Germain's Nordi Mukiele REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Messi sends PSG two points clear with Lyon win
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 18, 2022 Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Danilo Pereira remonstrate with referee Francois Letexier REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Messi sends PSG two points clear with Lyon win
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 18, 2022 Paris St Germain's Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring their second goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
19 Sep 2022 04:52AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 04:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Paris St Germain opened a two-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after Lionel Messi's early goal earned the French champions a 1-0 win at Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Messi found the back of the net with his fourth league goal of the season in the fifth minute to put Christophe Galtier's side on 22 points from eight games.

Olympique de Marseille are second after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Stade Rennais earlier on Sunday.

Lyon, who have now lost their last three matches, are sixth on 13 points.

Source: Reuters

