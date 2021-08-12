Football: Messi starts training with Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS: After a rapturous reception and raucous unveiling to the public on Wednesday (Aug 11), Lionel Messi took part in his first session at Paris Saint-Germain's Camp des Loges training facility on Thursday.

The 34-year-old former Barcelona player has been on downtime since winning the Copa America with Argentina in July, and started his first PSG run-out with simple physical exercises.

"I've been out of action for around month and I need to get physically ready. I hope to be ready as soon as possible, because I can't wait to play," Messi said at his unveiling at the Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday.

He is unlikely to make his debut for PSG soon, and certainly not this weekend when Mauricio Pochettino's team play Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

"I can't tell you when my first game will be but I can tell you I'm dying to get started," he said. "I want it to be soon."

Messi only arrived in the French capital on Tuesday before penning a two-year contract with the option of a third season.

The club also revealed on Thursday it had paid a signing on bonus to the player in PSG's own virtual currency which it calls $PSG Fan Tokens, originally sold at €2 each and currently trading at more than €30 each.