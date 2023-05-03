Logo
Messi suspended for two weeks after trip to Saudi Arabia: L'Equipe

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - April 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

03 May 2023 03:02AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 03:08AM)
Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip for two days to Saudi Arabia, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

The Argentina World Cup winner is banned from playing or training with the team, and his pay will be docked during his suspension, the report added.

Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio but might return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

PSG are top of the standings with 75 points from 33 matches.

Source: Reuters

