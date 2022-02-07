Messi on target as PSG thump Lille in Ligue 1

Logo
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - February 6, 2022 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi shoots at goal REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - February 6, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with Lille's Jose Fonte REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - February 6, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with Lille's Timothy Weah REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - February 6, 2022 Lille's Sven Botman scores their first goal REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - February 6, 2022 Paris St Germain fans inside the stadium set off flares REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
07 Feb 2022 09:05AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 09:05AM)
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored as Paris St Germain ran riot in a 5-1 thrashing of Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in the competition to 14 matches.

It was a clinical performance from the visitors, aided by some poor defending from their hosts as Portuguese midfielder Danilo scored a brace and Presnel Kimpembe also got his name on the scoresheet.

Sven Botman had equalised for mid-table Lille in the first half.

It was a positive response from PSG following their French Cup exit on Monday at the hands of Nice and they now have a 13-point lead over Marseille in the title race after 23 matches.

Third-placed Nice were stunned at home by lowly Clermont as Elbasan Rashani scored the winner for the visitors 13 minutes from fulltime.

Bordeaux’s poor season continued when they were thrashed 5-0 at Reims and finished the game with 10 men after a red card for Danylo Ignatenko.

Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi scored twice for the home side to go with goals from Hugo Ekitike, Azor Matusiwa and Wout Faes.

Bordeaux are second bottom in the table with only four wins from their 23 games this season.

Lorient moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 home success against Lens, Sambou Soumano and Mali striker Ibrahima Kone, recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, got their goals.

Strasbourg climbed up to fourth with a 1-0 win over Nantes thanks to a Dimitri Lienard goal on 76 minutes, while Rennes are one place further back following their 2-0 home win against Brest.

Gaetan Laborde scored in the first half and Martin Terrier grabbed a late second.

Troyes and Metz played out a 0-0 draw in the other game on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

