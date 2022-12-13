Messi 'fool' taunt spawns mugs, T-shirts in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: "What are you looking at, fool? Get lost!" Lionel Messi's World Cup taunt of Dutch player Wout Weghorst has delighted Argentina, where the phrase has made its way onto mugs, shirts and other products.

In a viral video online, soccer superstar Messi is shown being interviewed after Friday's (Dec 9) stormy quarter-final clash with the Netherlands, when his eyes drift off camera.

He then launches his words in the direction of the Dutch substitute - whose two late goals pushed the two teams into penalties - while the reporter struggles to get his attention.

Argentina emerged victorious, but Messi fumed after the fractious match at the referee who gave Weghorst a free kick.