Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d'Or victory, says Xavi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d'Or victory, says Xavi

Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d'Or victory, says Xavi

Soccer Football - The Ballon d'Or Awards - Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France - November 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or award REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

04 Dec 2021 03:19PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2021 03:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said former team mate Lionel Messi deserved his Ballon d'Or win, describing the Argentine's record-extending seventh victory as "total justice".

Paris St Germain forward Messi, 34, beat Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho to lift the prestigious award after winning the Copa America for the first time with Argentina in July.

"I think it's football justice. He is the best footballer in the world, and the best of all time. And he deserves this seventh award. No doubt about it," Xavi said.

"We may think that maybe Lewandowski also deserved it, or other players, but this is the same debate every year... The moment they open the envelope and they say Messi won it, then it's fair."

Barcelona, seventh in LaLiga with 23 points, host fifth-placed Real Betis on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us