Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Messias caps remarkable journey from delivery man to Milan hero
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Messias caps remarkable journey from delivery man to Milan hero

Messias caps remarkable journey from delivery man to Milan hero

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v AC Milan - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 24, 2021 AC Milan's Junior Messias scores their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina

25 Nov 2021 07:29AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 07:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : AC Milan's Junior Messias completed a remarkable career journey from delivering fridges to scoring on his Champions League debut when the Brazilian came off the bench to net the winner against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Rossoneri from Crotone in the off-season, scored with his first attempt as a Milan player on his third appearance, and his first in Europe’s elite competition.

“I dedicate it to my family and friends in Brazil. But especially to those who have believed in me and who had the faith to bring me to Milan. I have had a different path to others, so I dedicate this goal to them,” Messias told Amazon Prime.

He was not exaggerating, and his feat was made all the more remarkable by his journey to the top.

Messias moved to Italy from Brazil in 2011 and initially juggled amateur football with a job delivering fridges, before slowly climbing up the football ladder.

In 2015, he joined Casale in the fifth tier of Italian football, then rising through Serie D, C and B in subsequent years before finally making his Serie A debut last season with Crotone aged 29.

He impressed in the top flight, scoring nine goals, and after Crotone were relegated, Milan swooped.

Messias’ start to life at San Siro was plagued by fitness problems, and his outing in Madrid was only his third for the club, all of which have come from the bench.

“This is the most important thing that has happened to me so far,” he said.

“But humility has to be a constant. You can’t beat yourself up about criticism or get over-excited about compliments. You need to have the right balance.”

It was a crucial goal, drawing Stefano Pioli’s side level on four points with Atleti and taking them one point behind second-placed Porto ahead of the final round of group fixtures.

And Milan coach Pioli said there is much more to come from the late-blooming star.

“It is a wonderful story, but I think he is only getting started. He has great qualities, and this goal will give him even more belief,” Pioli said.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us