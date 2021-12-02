Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Messias the hero again as AC Milan thump Shevchenko’s Genoa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Messias the hero again as AC Milan thump Shevchenko’s Genoa

Messias the hero again as AC Milan thump Shevchenko’s Genoa
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 1, 2021 AC Milan's Junior Messias celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Messias the hero again as AC Milan thump Shevchenko’s Genoa
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 1, 2021 AC Milan's Junior Messias scores their third goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Messias the hero again as AC Milan thump Shevchenko’s Genoa
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 1, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic with coach Stefano Pioli after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Messias the hero again as AC Milan thump Shevchenko’s Genoa
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 1, 2021 AC Milan's Junior Messias celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Messias the hero again as AC Milan thump Shevchenko’s Genoa
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 1, 2021 AC Milan's Pierre Kalulu in action with Genoa's Caleb Ekuban REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
02 Dec 2021 05:59AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 06:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENOA, Italy: Junior Messias scored a brace on his first AC Milan start as the Rossoneri thrashed Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa 3-0 on Wednesday to close the gap to Serie A leaders Napoli to one point.

Milan came into the game looking for an improvement after back-to-back league losses to Fiorentina and Sassuolo, and they took control early on at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris when Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired home a 10th-minute free kick.

Brazilian winger Messias, who scored the winner against Atletico Madrid on his Champions League debut last week, was named in Stefano Pioli’s starting line-up for the first time and marked the occasion in style by scoring either side of halftime.

In Reggio Emilia, Sassuolo fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Napoli, leaving the Partenopei on 36 points, one ahead of second-placed Milan.

Shevchenko, who won the Champions League and Serie A with the Rossoneri as a player, is still waiting for his first win as Genoa coach after three matches in charge, and his side are 18th with 10 points.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Serie A

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us