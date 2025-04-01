Messi's bodyguard banned from touchline at Inter Miami games

Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko has been banned from protecting the Argentine forward from the touchline during Inter Miami matches.

The former Navy SEAL gained widespread recognition after social media videos showed him closely watching the crowd to stop potential pitch invaders from harming the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner.

Major League Soccer has now decided to take full control of matchday security and Cheuko will only be permitted in the locker room and mixed zones.

"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," the bodyguard told Spanish media.

"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the USA and in just 20 months 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here, let me help Messi."