Messi's double assist inspires Inter Miami to maiden MLS Cup title

FORT LAUDERDALE, United States, Dec 6 : Inter Miami secured their first MLS Cup crown on Saturday, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 at Chase Stadium as Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende struck late from a pair of Lionel Messi assists.

Despite Thomas Mueller driving a Vancouver side that controlled long stretches and created the better chances, the final ultimately swung on the Argentine's influence, as he secured his first MLS league title and capped his finest season on American soil.

Miami opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Messi slipped Allende into space and the winger’s low cross deflected off Vancouver defender Edier Ocampo and into his own net.

Vancouver kept control of the ball after the break and finally made it count on the hour mark when Ali Ahmed drove into the box and fired a low shot that Rios Novo reached but could not keep out, the ball rolling over the line to bring the visitors level.

Miami restored their lead in the 71st minute when Messi pounced on a loose Vancouver touch and slid the ball across the box for Rodrigo De Paul, who swept his finish past Yohei Takaoka to cap the move with trademark composure.

The hosts sealed the title deep into stoppage time when Messi threaded a pass to Allende, sparking emotional scenes with Jordi Alba in tears as he and Sergio Busquets — longtime friends and former Barcelona teammates — closed out their final match.