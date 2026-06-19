Logo
Logo

Sport

Messi's father recovering from health issue, family says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Messi's father recovering from health issue, family says

Messi's father recovering from health issue, family says

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi arrives at his lawyers' office in Barcelona, Spain September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

19 Jun 2026 02:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 : Lionel Messi's father is recovering from a health issue and "evolving favourably", his family said in a statement on Thursday.

Speculation about the health of Jorge Messi intensified after Lionel wiped away tears with his shirt after scoring Argentina's ​first goal against Algeria at the World Cup. ​Messi said he was crying for a personal ⁠reason not connected with the sport and that he had gone through difficult days.

Messi's family said Jorge was "under medical follow-up" and asked for privacy. It did not specify the nature of the health issue.

"The health of one person and the tranquility of those around them should not be object of speculation or of irresponsible media interest," the family said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Messi's father is in a delicate state in a hospital in Argentina, a source close to the family told Reuters.

Argentina will continue their title defence with a Group J game ​against Austria on Monday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement