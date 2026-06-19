Messi's father recovering from health issue, family says

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 : Lionel Messi's father is recovering from a health issue and "evolving favourably", his family said in a statement on Thursday.

Speculation about the health of Jorge Messi intensified after Lionel wiped away tears with his shirt after scoring Argentina's ​first goal against Algeria at the World Cup. ​Messi said he was crying for a personal ⁠reason not connected with the sport and that he had gone through difficult days.

Messi's family said Jorge was "under medical follow-up" and asked for privacy. It did not specify the nature of the health issue.

"The health of one person and the tranquility of those around them should not be object of speculation or of irresponsible media interest," the family said.

Messi's father is in a delicate state in a hospital in Argentina, a source close to the family told Reuters.

Argentina will continue their title defence with a Group J game ​against Austria on Monday.