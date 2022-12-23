Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mexican Ochoa joins Serie A's Salernitana
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mexican Ochoa joins Serie A's Salernitana

Mexican Ochoa joins Serie A's Salernitana

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa looks dejected after the match as Mexico are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Molly Darlington

23 Dec 2022 05:52PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 05:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has joined Serie A side Salernitana on a free transfer from Club America on a contract until June 2023, the Italian club announced on Friday.

Liga MX's America, where Ochoa had played since 2019, bid farewell to the 37-year-old Mexico captain on Tuesday in a statement on Twitter wishing him success in his next challenge in Europe.

"The player has tied up with the club until June 30, 2023, with an option to extend and will wear the number 13 jersey," Salernitana said in a statement.

The signing comes after Salernitana confirmed that goalkeeper Luigi Sepe suffered a calf injury.

Salernitana are 12th in Serie A standings and resume their season by hosting Milan on Jan 4.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.