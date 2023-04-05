Mexican referee gets 12-match ban for kneeing player in the groin

MEXICO CITY : Mexican referee Fernando Hernandez has been suspended for 12 matches after kneeing a player in the groin during America's match against Leon, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

During a confrontation, Hernandez kneed Leon midfielder Lucas Romero, who also was given a two-match suspension after he angrily demanded a VAR review following an equaliser from America.

Romero said after the match that he was not calling for Hernandez to be punished as it had all been a misunderstanding and that he only asked for respect on the pitch.

"To the fans and the public in general, I offer an apology, as well as to Lucas Romero, for my reaction," Hernandez had said over the weekend.

"I would never attack him or any other player. I am aware of this and I will abide by the decision of the Disciplinary Commission."

There were a number of brawls in what was a heated 2-2 draw between America and Leon, fourth and third in the Mexican league standings respectively.

Coaches Fernando Ortiz and Nicolas Larcamon were involved in a confrontation and an image of Leon coach Larcamon, with his shirt torn after fighting with the America bench, went viral on social media.

Ortiz and Larcamon were also handed two-match bans after both were given red cards during the game.