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Mexicans celebrate breaking opening day curse with 2-0 win
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Mexicans celebrate breaking opening day curse with 2-0 win

Mexicans celebrate breaking opening day curse with 2-0 win
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Mexico v South Africa - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2026 Mexico fans celebrate after Raul Jimenez scores their second goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Mexicans celebrate breaking opening day curse with 2-0 win
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Mexico v South Africa - Fans gather in New York - New York City, U.S. - June 11, 2026 Mexico fans in New York celebrate after Mexico's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mexicans celebrate breaking opening day curse with 2-0 win
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Mexico v South Africa - Fans gather in Mexico City - Zocalo, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2026 Mexico fans react as they watch the match at the Zocalo REUTERS/Marian Carrasquero
Mexicans celebrate breaking opening day curse with 2-0 win
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Mexico v South Africa - Fans gather in Mexico City - Zocalo, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2026 Mexico fans at the Zocalo celebrate after Mexico's Julian Quinones scores their first goal REUTERS/Marian Carrasquero
Mexicans celebrate breaking opening day curse with 2-0 win
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Mexico v South Africa - Fans gather in Mexico City - Zocalo, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2026 Mexico fans react as they watch the match at the Zocalo REUTERS/Marian Carrasquero
12 Jun 2026 05:56AM
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MEXICO CITY, June 11 : Mexicans celebrated their win against South Africa on Thursday, with an 80,000-full Azteca stadium erupting in a deafening roar as Mexico won the first match of the World Cup, overcoming a curse in which the national team had failed to win on the opening day of the tournament on seven previous occasions.  

"It broke the curse, and what better place to do it than at home," said Arturo Lopez, 32, inside the Azteca. "It's the dream of all kids who like soccer to be able to attend one time in our lifetime."

Mexico won 2-0 against South Africa in a physical contest that had three red cards. An early goal by Julian Quinones in the ninth minute settled any initial nerves and got the crowd on its feet, creating an electric atmosphere in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

"The crowd - all the people - it energized the team," said Beth Navaez, who also attended the World Cup in Russia and Qatar. She said it was even "more exciting" to see them play in Mexico.

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Still, she was not optimistic about the team's tournament prospects. "We always have hope but they always disappoint," she added.

Across town, at Mexico City's fan zone in the central Zocalo square, fans danced and sang even as it began to rain. The fan zone, which in the days running up to the match had been barricaded and surrounded by a camp of protesting teachers, filled to its 50,000 capacity to watch Mexico play.

"I'm content, I'm happy, I'm 100 per cent Mexican," said Marta Gonzalez, 42, as she left the Zocalo with her daughter and son. 

Source: Reuters
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