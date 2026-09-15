Mexico antitrust watchdog opens probe into professional soccer market

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 : Mexico's antitrust regulator, CNA, said on Monday it had opened a formal investigation into possible anti-competitive practices in the country's professional soccer market, after finding enough evidence to examine whether companies or institutions may have abused their market power.

The probe puts a spotlight on the business structure of Liga MX, Mexico's top soccer division, where club ownership and broadcasting rights have long been concentrated among a small group of powerful media and business interests.

• For decades, two broadcasters, Televisa and Grupo Salinas' TV Azteca, held outsize influence through cross-ownership of teams and control of television rights. Their holdings have since been cut back to one club each. Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment.

• The investigation covers the market for the affiliation, organization and access to professional soccer competitions in Mexico, as well as related services. Liga MX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• The move follows earlier action by Mexican competition authorities. In 2021, Cofece, the CNA's predecessor, fined 17 clubs and the national soccer federation 177.6 million pesos (then $8.87 million) for monopolistic practices.

• If the CNA finds violations, those responsible could face fines of up to 10 per cent of annual revenue, along with orders to halt or correct the conduct.

• Soccer is a major industry in Mexico. The CNA said the sector generated more than 52 billion pesos ($2.8 billion) in 2024 and supported about 150,000 jobs a year. It added that Mexico has the world's second-largest base of soccer fans, with roughly 250,000 people attending matches each weekend.

• The final of the 2026 World Cup, in which Mexico was a co-host, drew an estimated 30.5 million viewers in the country alone.