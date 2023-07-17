Logo
Sport

Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win Gold Cup on late strike by Gimenez
Jul 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Mexico forward Henry Martin (20) and forward Uriel Antuna (15) celebrate in the first half against Panama during the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Mexico fans react during the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final against Panama at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) before playing against Panama at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Mexico fans in attendance before the final against Panama at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
17 Jul 2023 10:23AM (Updated: 17 Jul 2023 11:07AM)
LOS ANGELES :Second-half substitute Santiago Gimenez scored with two minutes left to give Mexico a 1-0 win over Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday and secure a record-extending ninth title for 'El Tri'.

Edson Alvarez found Gimenez near midfield before the 22-year-old raced past two defenders and slotted home with his left foot for an 88th-minute winner that sent the sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium into a frenzy.

The victory was a welcome one for Mexico, who had failed to make it beyond the group stage at last year's World Cup.

It also denied underdogs Panama their first Gold Cup title.

Mexico looked to have broken the deadlock in the 33rd minute but Henry Martin's goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review. They had another excellent opportunity just before the break but Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera denied them again.

Panama’s Harold Cummings was shown a second yellow card in the 63rd minute but the referee reversed his decision after it was determined there was no contact on the play.

Panama's best chance came in the 87th minute but Edgar Barcenas' long range shot sailed wide of goal.

Gimenez, who had only been on the pitch a few minutes, then came up with the only goal of the game.

Source: Reuters

