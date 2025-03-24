Mexico beat Panama with stoppage-time penalty for CONCACAF Nations League title

Raul Jimenez scored a brace, including a stoppage-time penalty, to give Mexico a 2-1 win over Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League final in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

Jimenez, who also had a brace in Mexico's semi-final win over Canada, stepped up to the penalty spot after a handball from Jose Cordoba and sent his shot into the top right corner for his second goal of the game.

With the win, Mexico are the first winner of the nascent tournament other than the United States after the Americans, who lost to Panama in this year's semi-final, won the first three editions in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Jimenez put Mexico in front early when he bounced a header into the net from the left side in the eighth minute off a well-placed pass by Roberto Alvarado.

But Panama drew level with a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half when Adalberto Carrasquilla fired home from the spot with a shot right down the middle after a foul was called on Cecilio Waterman.

Mexico were pressing for much of the second half and Jimenez sealed the win shortly after play was briefly stopped and both teams players were brought to the side of the pitch after a homophobic chant from Mexico supporters continued even after an earlier in-stadium warning.

Earlier on Sunday, Canada beat the United States 2-1 in the third-place game with Jonathan David scoring the winner early in the second half when he sent his shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Canada struck first with a goal by Tani Oluwaseyi but the U.S. responded shortly after on a goal from Patrick Agyemang.