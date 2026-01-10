Mexico City's motorsport passion fuels Formula E's 150th race milestone

MEXICO ‌CITY, Jan 9 : A decade of racing in Mexico City has transformed the vibrant capital into Formula E's benchmark venue, series co-founder Alberto Longo said on Thursday, as the all-electric championship prepares to celebrate its 150th race on Saturday.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which Formula E has visited annually except in 2021 when it relocated to Puebla, has evolved into what Longo calls a barometer for the championship's success.

"Mexico has given us everything. It has ‌shown us that events with passion cross borders and transcend television screens," ‌Longo told reporters on Thursday.

"It feels like home being here. I love how this event has grown since the first race in our second season, becoming one of the most important, especially after the pandemic," he added.

Longo also credited Formula One driver Sergio "Checo" Perez with raising the profile of motorsport in Mexico, as he is returning to the circuits this season as a Cadillac driver.

"Having a Mexican ‍driver in the premier class of motor racing obviously benefits all of us who are coming up behind and who come to race in this country," he added.

MEXICO'S WINNING FORMULA

The venue's significance extends beyond fan engagement. The last three Mexico City winners have claimed the championship that same season, adding pressure to this ​weekend's race.

For defending champion Oliver Rowland, ‌who won in Mexico last year, the race holds special appeal.

"The atmosphere here is always brilliant, and my victory in 2025 was one of the best of my career; ​the energy from the stands was incredible. I'm looking forward to repeating last year's success," Rowland told reporters ⁠on Friday.

"This is one of the best events ‌of the year. Mexico has one of the best atmospheres of the season, there is no ​pressure whatsoever. On the contrary, I am eager to feel the support of the fans," the Nissan driver added.

Rowland is six points behind leader Jake Dennis, who himself ‍won in Mexico City in 2023 on his way to winning that season's championship.

The Andretti driver claimed ⁠the lead with 25 points after winning the opening race of the season in Sao Paulo last month.

As Formula E ​hits its 150-race landmark, Mexico ‌City stands as proof that the championship's decade-long investment in a passionate market ‍has ​paid off.