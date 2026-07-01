Mexico coach Aguirre emphasizes connection with fans as driving force for victory

MEXICO CITY, June 30 : Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said it was the players' connection with the fans that was driving their push to succeed at the World Cup, after the co-hosts qualified for the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Mexico's 2-0 win over Ecuador at the Azteca Stadium was their fourth straight victory without a goal conceded at the tournament.

"This connection we have with the fans is a driving force," Aguirre said at a press conference.

On Tuesday night, the Azteca was once again overflowing, with just over 80,000 fans cheering on their team from start to finish and booing every time the opposing team touched the ball.

"I've had some great victories, but none like today's, because it's at home, with your own people," added Aguirre, who previously managed Mexico at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups.

On Sunday, Mexico will play in the round of 16 again at home in Mexico City against the winner of the match between England and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Aguirre, 67, praised the Ecuadorean team, who finished second in the South American qualifiers with only two losses in 18 matches.

"It is not easy to beat Ecuador," he said.

Aguirre was happy with Mexico's performance, his only gripe being that they were unable to score more goals on the counterattack to kill off the game.