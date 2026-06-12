Mexico coach Aguirre leaves veteran goalkeeper out for World Cup opener

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By Janina Nuno Rios

MEXICO CITY, June 11 : Mexico coach Javier Aguirre made a bold selection call for Thursday's World Cup opener against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, leaving out captain Edson Alvarez and veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and starting Erik Lira in midfield.

• Mexico's lineup featured Raul Rangel in goal, with Aguirre opting against a sixth World Cup appearance for Ochoa.

• Captain Alvarez was named among the substitutes, with Lira selected in central midfield alongside Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez.

• Raul Jimenez leads the attack, supported by Julian Quinones and Roberto Alvarado.

• South Africa captain Ronwen Williams starts in goal as coach Hugo Broos named a side largely drawn from Mamelodi Sundowns.

• Lyle Foster leads the South African attack.

• The Group A match opens the expanded 48-team World Cup at the Estadio Azteca.

Lineups:

Mexico: Raul Rangel, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo, Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.

South Africa: Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners.