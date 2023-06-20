Logo
Mexico coach Cocca, director Ares De Parga leave after four months
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Diego Cocca is unveiled as new Mexico coach - Centro de Alto Rendimiento, Mexico City, Mexico - February 10, 2023 Diego Cocca during press conference with Sports director Jaime Ordiales and Rodrigo Ares de Parga director of national teams REUTERS/Henry Romero/ File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Semifinal - Mexico v Brazil - Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Ibaraki, Japan - August 3, 2021. Mexico coach Jaime Lozano looks on REUTERS/Henry Romero/ File Photo
20 Jun 2023 02:00AM
MEXICO CITY : Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director of national teams Rodrigo Ares De Parga have left their roles, the country's soccer federation (FMF) said on Monday with less than a week to go before the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The announcement comes a day after Mexico beat Panama to win the CONCACAF Nations League bronze medal after a 3-0 loss in the semi-finals on Thursday to the United States, who went on to retain their title.

FMF announced that Jaime Lozano, who led Mexico to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will take over as interim manager.

"We thank Rodrigo and Diego for their work and dedication during this time and wish them every success in their future projects," FMF added in a statement.

Ares de Parga and Cocca had only been appointed in February in a shake-up by FMF after the country's elimination in last year's World Cup group stage for the first time since 1978.

Cocca had a contract until the 2026 World Cup but local reports said his tenure was subject to Mexico's results in this year's continental tournaments.

Mexico will face Honduras in their Group B opener in the Gold Cup, which they will be looking to win after losing the final to the U.S. in 2021.

Source: Reuters

