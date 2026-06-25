Mexico stay perfect and bounce Czechs out of World Cup with 3-0 win

MEXICO CITY: Mexico continued their perfect start to the World Cup with a 3-0 romp against a hapless Czech Republic on Wednesday (Jun 24), finishing their group-stage campaign with a flourish and killing off their tame opponents' hopes of making the knockouts.

The co-hosts had already booked their spot in the last 32 as Group A winners but showed no mercy at the Azteca stadium to complete a third straight victory that left the sorry Czechs bottom of the standings and out of the tournament.

The game looked to be drifting towards a drab draw before Mexico exploded in the second half, with Mateo Chavez opening the scoring before Julian Quinones grabbed his second of the tournament and substitute Alvaro Fidalgo dealt the final blow.

Mexico's reward for a faultless opening stage will be a knockout clash on Tuesday with a third-placed side from Group C, E, F, H or I, with the match again in front of their fans at the Azteca, where they are unbeaten in nine World Cup matches.

"I think the team played a good game, honestly," Mexico's hard-to-please coach Javier Aguirre said.

"Ultimately, we always have a few things to work on, but tonight is a good night for everyone."