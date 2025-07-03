Logo
Sport

Mexico edge Honduras 1-0 to set up Gold Cup final showdown with US
Sport

Mexico edge Honduras 1-0 to set up Gold Cup final showdown with US

Mexico edge Honduras 1-0 to set up Gold Cup final showdown with US
Jul 2, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez (4) celebrates a second half goal against Honduras in a semifinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Mexico edge Honduras 1-0 to set up Gold Cup final showdown with US
Jul 2, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Mexico forward Raul Jimenez (9) reacts during a semifinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mexico edge Honduras 1-0 to set up Gold Cup final showdown with US
Jul 2, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Honduras forward Dixon Ramirez (18) kicks the ball against Mexico during a semifinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mexico edge Honduras 1-0 to set up Gold Cup final showdown with US
Jul 2, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Honduras midfielder Joseph Rosales (8) kicks the ball against Mexico during a semifinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
03 Jul 2025 12:31PM
Mexico will face the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final after a second-half strike by Raul Jimenez earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over Honduras at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday.

Mexico had the lion's share of possession, but lacked quality in the final third. They were rewarded for their efforts when 16-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora delivered a great pass to Jimenez, who fired an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar in the 50th minute to put Mexico ahead.

Edson Alvarez thought he had doubled Mexico's lead three minutes later with a simple tap-in following a set piece, but the defensive midfielder's effort was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Mexico are chasing a record-extending 10th Gold Cup title, while the U.S. are eyeing an eighth crown. The U.S. beat Guatemala 2-1 in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
