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Mexico-England World Cup match delayed one hour due to storms
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Mexico-England World Cup match delayed one hour due to storms

Mexico-England World Cup match delayed one hour due to storms

A view of the big screen inside the stadium displaying a message after the Mexico-England match is delayed (Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs)

06 Jul 2026 07:25AM (Updated: 06 Jul 2026 07:51AM)
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MEXICO CITY: England's World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico has been delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, FIFA confirmed on Sunday (Jul 5).

The match at the Estadio Azteca will now kick off at 7pm local time (Monday, 9am, Singapore time) after thunderstorms and heavy rain lashed the Mexican capital.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed," FIFA said in a statement.

"The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA's priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation."

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Mexico's win over Ecuador in the round of 32 at the Azteca on Tuesday was also delayed by stormy weather.

On Friday, FIFA confirmed that it had held discussions about moving the match forward by six hours to avoid potential storms.

However, after consultation with both teams, FIFA said it had ultimately decided to stick with the planned kick-off time.

England will be hoping the sodden conditions damp down the frenzied home support.

Mexico have won all four games at the tournament so far on home soil without even conceding a goal.

El Tri also boast an impressive record at the Azteca, where they have lost just twice in 89 matches.

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Source: AFP/rl

Related Topics

World Cup 2026 Football Mexico England
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