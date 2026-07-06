Logo
Logo

Sport

10-man England beat Mexico 3-2 to advance to World Cup quarter-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

10-man England beat Mexico 3-2 to advance to World Cup quarter-finals

England will now go on to face Norway in the quarter-finals after Erling Haaland led his country past five-time champions Brazil.

10-man England beat Mexico 3-2 to advance to World Cup quarter-finals

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring England's second goal against Mexico on Jul 5, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Paul Childs)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

06 Jul 2026 11:06AM (Updated: 06 Jul 2026 11:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

10-man England have prevailed in a pulsating last-16 clash, beating Mexico 3-2 on Sunday (Jul 5).

The match at the Azteca had earlier been delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City.

England led 2-1 at half-time with a double from Jude Bellingham, with Mexico getting one back from Julián Quiñones near the end of the half.

They were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after Jarell Quansah was sent off following a challenge on Jesús Gallardo in the 54th minute.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

England then extended their lead after Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 60th minute, but Mexico responded with a penalty of their own after Kane was penalised for a foul. 

The spotkick was converted by Raul Jimenez, as the goal cut the deficit to 1.

England managed to withstand Mexico's onslaught for an equaliser to win the match.

They will now go on to face Norway in the quarter-finals after Erling Haaland led his country past five-time champions Brazil.

That quarter-final match will take place in Miami on Jul 11.

Source: CNA/fh(ss)

Related Topics

World Cup 2026 England Mexico
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement