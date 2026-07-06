10-man England beat Mexico 3-2 to advance to World Cup quarter-finals

10-man England have prevailed in a pulsating last-16 clash, beating Mexico 3-2 on Sunday (Jul 5).

The match at the Azteca had earlier been delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City.

England led 2-1 at half-time with a double from Jude Bellingham, with Mexico getting one back from Julián Quiñones near the end of the half.

They were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after Jarell Quansah was sent off following a challenge on Jesús Gallardo in the 54th minute.

England then extended their lead after Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 60th minute, but Mexico responded with a penalty of their own after Kane was penalised for a foul.

The spotkick was converted by Raul Jimenez, as the goal cut the deficit to 1.

England managed to withstand Mexico's onslaught for an equaliser to win the match.

They will now go on to face Norway in the quarter-finals after Erling Haaland led his country past five-time champions Brazil.

That quarter-final match will take place in Miami on Jul 11.