Sport

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia but miss out on last 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Mexico's Raul Jimenez in action with Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Owais REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Mexico's Henry Martin, Uriel Antuna and Jesus Gallardo look dejected after the match as Mexico are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Mexico's Hirving Lozano REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores their first goal REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
01 Dec 2022 05:12AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 05:21AM)
LUSAIL, Qatar: Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in World Cup Group C on Wednesday (Nov 30) but fell agonisingly short of reaching the last 16 on goal difference.

Quickfire second-half strikes from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez had put Mexico on course to reach the knockout stages and Uriel Antuna also put the ball in the net but the effort was disallowed for offside.

Saudi Arabia pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Salem Al-Dawsari.

Mexico finished with four points, level with Poland who lost 2-0 to group winners Argentina and had a superior goal difference of one to advance.

That ended Mexico's run of seven straight last-16 qualifications stretching back to 1994.

Saudi Arabia were eliminated after finishing bottom of the standings on three points.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

