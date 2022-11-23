Logo
Sport

Mexico lacked accuracy in front of goal, says coach Martino
Mexico lacked accuracy in front of goal, says coach Martino

Mexico lacked accuracy in front of goal, says coach Martino

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico coach Gerardo Martino reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

23 Nov 2022 04:09AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 04:34AM)
DOHA: Mexico showed intensity but needed to be more effective in front of goal, head coach Gerardo Martino said after a 0-0 draw with Poland in their World Cup opener at Stadium 974 on Tuesday (Nov 22).

Mexico, eliminated in the last 16 at the previous seven World Cups, had 14 goal attempts but only four on target.

Martino's side also enjoyed more ball possession but without Raul Jimenez leading the attack, Henry Martin struggled to finish off chances in the box and Alexis Vega was guilty of missing opportunities.

Winger Hirving Lozano was arguably their best player, creating chances from the right wing.

"In the first half, we needed to be accurate in front of goal," Martino told reporters.

"We had three chances in the first half, but did very well in intensity and controlling the tempo of the game and also watching out to make sure Poland wouldn't go for the counter attack.

"In the second half we had more isolated chances with Vega and Chucky (Lozano) especially, but then in the final stages of the match, we could only find our centre forward.

"We were missing some more shot accuracy."

The draw leaves Mexico and Poland both on one point in Group C after one match played, while Argentina are bottom after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat by group leaders Saudi Arabia.

Mexico take on Argentina on Saturday before facing Saudi Arabia four days later.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

