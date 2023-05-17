Logo
Sport

Mexico midfielder Guardado retires from international football
Mexico midfielder Guardado retires from international football

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Argentina v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Mexico's Andres Guardado reacts after being substituted REUTERS/Molly Darlington

17 May 2023 03:54AM
MEXICO CITY : Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado has retired from the national side after an international career spanning 16 years, the Real Betis player announced on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who made his international debut in 2005, has played in five World Cups and is Mexico's most capped player with 181 appearances.

"Thank you for everything I have experienced in these 16 years, it is impossible to express in words how grateful and privileged I feel," Guardado wrote on Instagram.

"Heartfelt thanks to my team mates, all the staff who are an important part of the day-to-day and of course, all the loyal fans who accompanied me during all these years ... I am now one more of you!"

Guardado's last game for Mexico was a 2-0 group stage loss to Argentina at last year's World Cup, where he also served as captain for the last time.

The Guadalajara native, who is in his sixth season with LaLiga side Betis, has played in Europe since 2007 when he joined Spain's Deportivo La Coruna. He has also had spells with Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven.

Source: Reuters

