Mexico name injured Jimenez in World Cup squad
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 31, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez in action with AFC Bournemouth's Neto Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

15 Nov 2022 02:36AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 02:36AM)
MEXICO CITY : Mexico coach Gerardo Martino named striker Raul Jimenez in his squad travelling to the World Cup in Qatar as he continues his recovery from injury problems.

Jimenez, 31, has only played four matches this season for Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after sustaining knee and groin injuries.

Martino left Mexico's all-time leading scorer Javier Hernandez out of the final squad.

Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado will lead Mexico in his fifth World Cup after becoming his country's most capped international.

Mexico will be without Sevilla forward Jesus Corona due to an ankle injury and youngsters Santiago Gimenez and Diego Lainez did not make the cut.

Mexico play Sweden in their last warm-up match on Wednesday before heading to Qatar where they are in Group C along with Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Mexico Squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez), Rodolfo Cota (Leon)

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax Amsterdam), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Nestor Araujo (America), Johan Vasquez (US Cremonese), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo (all Monterrey)

Midfielders: Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (Ajax Amsterdam), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna (both Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Henry Martin (America), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara)

Source: Reuters

