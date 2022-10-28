Logo
Mexico staying on Formula One calendar until 2025
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Show Run - Guadalajara, Mexico - October 25, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during the show run in the streets of his home town Guadalajara REUTERS/Henry Romero

28 Oct 2022 01:37AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 01:48AM)
MEXICO CITY: Mexico will continue to host Formula One until 2025 at least after signing a three-year extension, both sides said on Thursday.

The deal, announced ahead of Sunday's grand prix, follows an agreement between the government of Mexico City and promoters CIE.

The grand prix at the capital's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez returned to the calendar in 2015 after a 23-year absence. The initial five-year contract was extended in 2019 to the end of this year.

This year's event is expected to attract a three-day crowd of more than 350,000 spectators.

"Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans and the atmosphere is incredible," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali. "I know everyone will be excited by this news."

Source: Reuters

