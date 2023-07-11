Mexican volcano crater home to 'unique' football pitch

MEXICO CITY: A volcano crater is not an obvious venue for a football match, but that's where a referee blows the whistle for kick-off each weekend on the outskirts of Mexico City.

"It's a unique pitch," said 32-year-old player Adrian Garcia, a graphic designer by profession.

"It's very nice to come here to distract yourself, to relax, with friends and family," he added.

The inactive Teoca volcano rises about 2,700m above sea level in the district of Xochimilco, a green lung in the southeast of the sprawling megacity.

About 10 teams belonging to an amateur league play in its crater on weekends.

The area was once a ceremonial centre, but after falling into disuse, it was transformed into a football venue.

"The pitch must be about 70 years old," said league representative Joel Becerril.

"They used to carry me up here when I was a child," he added.

At dawn, a thick mist covers the football pitch, but it gradually clears as the sun rises.