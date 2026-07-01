Mexico vs Ecuador World Cup last-32 match delayed by one hour due to storms

MEXICO CITY: The World Cup last-32 game between Mexico and Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday (Jun 30) was delayed by one hour due to heavy rain and lightning, FIFA said.

The match in Mexico City started at about 2am GMT (10am Singapore time), having been slated to kick off at 1am GMT.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed to 2000 local time," world football's governing body said.

It added: "The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA's priority."

Earlier, spectators in the stadium were informed by a message on a scoreboard that the match had been delayed, with the players not yet having entered the pitch to warm up.

It was the first time at the 2026 tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada that the start of a game had been delayed due to the weather.

The group game between France and Iraq in Philadelphia on Jun 22 was interrupted at half-time for around two hours due to storms.