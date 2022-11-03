Logo
Sport

Mexico at the World Cup
Sport

Mexico at the World Cup

Mexico at the World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Concacaf Qualifiers - Mexico v El Salvador - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - March 30, 2022 Mexico line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

03 Nov 2022 10:21AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:21AM)
Following is a statbox on Mexico at the World Cup.

FIFA ranking: 13 (as of Oct. 6)

Odds: 100-1

Previous tournaments:

Mexico have played in 16 World Cups, including the last seven. Their best performances came in 1970 and 1986, when they reached the quarter-finals.

'El Tri' have made the last 16 each time in the last seven editions.

How they qualified:

Mexico qualified second in the eight-team CONCACAF table. They collected 28 points from 14 matches, finishing behind Canada on goal difference, scoring 17 goals and conceding eight.

Form guide:

Mexico have struggled in attack, having averaged one goal per game in their 15 competitive matches and friendlies in 2022.

(Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

