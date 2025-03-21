Mexico's Club Leon out of Club World Cup due to ownership rule breach, FIFA says

Club Leon will be removed from the Club World Cup in the United States later this year as it and another Mexican club in the tournament, CF Pachuca, failed to meet criteria on multi-club ownership, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Both Leon and Pachuca are owned by Grupo Pachuca. Leon had qualified after winning the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2023 while Pachuca won the competition last year.

However, disciplinary proceedings were opened against both clubs and the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee referred the case to the FIFA Appeal Committee.

"After having evaluated all evidence on file, the chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee has decided that CF Pachuca and Club Leon failed to meet the criteria on multi-club ownership," FIFA said in a statement.

"...FIFA has determined that Club Leon will be removed from the competition, with the club to be admitted as a replacement to be announced in due course."

Pachuca's spot at the June 14-July 13 competition was unaffected.

Leon said they disagreed with FIFA's decision and would appeal in the sport's highest courts if they were denied a place at the Club World Cup.

"In the last few months we have presented all the evidence and documents confirming that Club Leon manages itself in an autonomous manner in all economic, administrative and sporting aspects," it said.

Leon were drawn in Group D alongside Premier League side Chelsea, Brazil's Flamengo and Tunisian side Esperance.