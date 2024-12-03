Logo
Mexico's three-times world champion Vazquez dies at 46 after cancer battle
Mexico's three-times world champion Vazquez dies at 46 after cancer battle
FILE PHOTO: WBC super bantamweight champion Israel Vazquez celebrates after defeating Jhonny Gonzalez, both of Mexico City, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo
Mexico's three-times world champion Vazquez dies at 46 after cancer battle
FILE PHOTO: Israel Vazquez celebrates his win over Rafael Marquez during their WBC super bantamweight World Championship bout in Carson, California March 1, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
03 Dec 2024 08:59PM
Mexico's three-times super bantamweight world champion Israel Vazquez has died at the age of 46, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said on Tuesday, following a battle with cancer.

Vazquez, known for his punching power and hand speed, was one of Mexico's most celebrated boxers and shared a rivalry with compatriot Rafael Marquez, who he faced four times.

The WBC last month announced that Vazquez had been diagnosed with cancer and set up an appeal for donations on GoFundMe, a crowdfunding website, for his treatment.

"Israel Vazquez is finally resting in peace. May God give strength and support to his wife Laura, their children, family and friends during these difficult times...," Sulaiman wrote on social media.

"Thank you Israel for the so many great memories that you have given us through your actions inside the ring but most importantly outside of it. You are now eternal, rest in peace, everything will be all right."

Source: Reuters

