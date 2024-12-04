Miami coach Mascherano expects to deliver despite lack of experience

Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano is ready to silence the sceptics as he takes the reins with little managerial experience under his belt, he told reporters on Tuesday on rejoining his former Barcelona and Argentina teammate Lionel Messi at the MLS side.

Team owner Jorge Mas seemed to confirm many fans' suspicions when he said this week that Messi had a part in influencing the hiring of Mascherano, according to media reports, after the two players spent years on the pitch for club and country.

The 40-year-old Mascherano, who coached Argentina's youth teams after hanging up his boots four years ago, has never managed a club but said he had every confidence he could deliver despite his short coaching resume.

"Obviously people in the world are going to have opinions and that's a valid opinion, of course," he told reporters on Tuesday via an interpreter.

"I am convinced I can do it. I have no doubt."

Miami named Mascherano head coach days after Gerardo "Tata" Martino stepped down from the role, following the top-seeded team's shocking first round defeat in the MLS Cup playoffs at the hands of ninth seed Atlanta United last month.

Mascherano, who won two Champions Leagues, five LaLiga titles, five Spanish Cups and two Club World Cups with Barca, has no experience in the top-flight North American league but said proof of his abilities would be in the team's results.

"I have been a coach for three years already and have trained the youth groups for Argentina and there's always pressure, even though they're youth," he said.

"And I've also had 20 years of my career and everything that I've gone through," added the former defensive midfielder, who also played for Liverpool, River Plate and Corinthians.

Mascherano will be managing his former Barca teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets as well as Messi.

The team face added pressure in the new year after FIFA controversially awarded them a route to the Club World Cup on the back of them winning the "Supporters' Shield" for finishing top of the MLS standings after the regular season.

"We know that we're going to have to go against very powerful, very historic teams. But also this type of competition allows you to grow," said Mascherano.

The expanded Club World Cup will be hosted by the United States from June 15 to July 13 next year.